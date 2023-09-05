Advertise
The City of Monroe to host 9/11 memorial service

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, September 11, the City of Monroe will honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives during 9/11 with a memorial service.

The service will take place at the American Legion Hall at 401 Forsythe Avenue. The doors will open at 8:15 a.m. and the service will begin promptly at 8:46 a.m.

Crystal Stevenson will be the guest speaker. Additional remarks will be made by Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, Fire Chief Terry Williams, and Chief Vic Zordan.

The event will be open to the public.

