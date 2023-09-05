APSO searching for escapees from DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of possible escapees from the DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport on Tuesday morning (Sept. 5).

APSO, the Louisiana Department of Corrections / Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local police agencies are searching for the escapees. K9s are also searching the area.

The following offenders escaped the DC-3 facility:

Ka’Dasha Gallow, a 27-year-old Black female from Churchpoint, LA. CAPTURED.

Loretta Moore, a 29-year-old white female from Slidell, LA. CAPTURED.

Lauren Ebert, a 33-year-old white female from Alexandria, LA. CAPTURED.

Angela N. Sullivan, a 55-year-old white female from Marksville, LA. CAPTURED.

Tonya Roy, a 38-year-old white female from Cottonport, LA. CAPTURED.

Gerri Wooten, a 24-year-old white female from Jonesville, LA. WANTED

Autoria Denice Lachney, a 23-year-old Black female from Marksville, LA. (aka “Tori”) WANTED

Autoria Lachney and Gerri Wooten are still WANTED:

Autoria Lachney and Gerri Wooten (APSO)

APSO said the offenders defeated the locking mechanism to open the back (fire escape) door to a Dorm at DC-3. The offenders were then given a ride to various locations in the Bunkie area. Three of the offenders were captured in the Bunkie area by APSO Deputies and Detectives. The other two offenders captured were found due to the APSO investigation and the assistance of the RLCC Chase Team.

The investigation and search are ongoing. Two escapees are still wanted.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks that if anyone has information on the escapees or observes suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or 911 for an emergency. He also advises residents to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes.

