Wisconsin college student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked,’ police say

The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (SOURCE: WMTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan, Camberyn Kelley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin college student is in critical condition after police said she was found severely beaten in downtown Madison early Sunday morning.

The Madison Police Department said it received a call from someone who said they found a woman who had been brutally attacked on W. Wilson St. around 3 a.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to WMTV.

Officials said they believe a stranger assaulted the woman, who is a student at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

No arrests have been made yet.

WMTV reports residents living in the area have been told not to walk alone at night, and police patrols have been increased. Anyone who needs someone to walk with them at night can contact the Madison Police Department.

The department’ police chief, Shon Barnes, said several agencies and departments are working to investigate the case.

“I have authorized a full complement of police resources to bring this person or persons to justice,” Barnes said on Sunday.

Mercy Salzwedel, a resident living on the same block, said she feels frightened after the attack.

“Be aware of your surroundings but if you see other people too, make sure, like, they know you’re there,” Salzwedel said. “Make sure they know that if they need anything, you’re around.”

Classes at the university are starting back up for the fall semester, and police are urging students to walk together when out at night.

Those going out at night should also let someone know where they are going and when they get there.

In the wake of the attack, Salzwedel said safety is now an added stress before the start of the school year.

“It’s just like another thing on top of the school and all that, trying to always be aware and trying to stay safe, and it’s just hard,” Salzwedel said.

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

