Winnsboro Main Street renewing downtown district, building owners overcome obstacles

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Winnsboro residents could look forward to seeing new businesses in the downtown district.

“We just want a really lively downtown, where people want to come to Winnsboro and visit Franklin Parish,” said Sam Sheppard, Winnsboro Main Street director.

Visitors walking or riding through Winnsboro’s downtown district are seeing major changes, specifically on Prairie Street. Winnsboro Main Street and building owners in the district are working together to bring downtown back to its historic character, according to Sheppard.

“Our Winnsboro Main Street board has really been focused on economic vitality here in the downtown district,” said Sheppard. “So, several of our buildings have been restored and renewed in order to try to get more businesses into the downtown area.”

Laura Thompson, one of the building owners in the district, says three buildings have been unoccupied since the 1980s and have been mostly used for storage by other existing businesses in the district. Thompson says during construction, they’ve had to tackle some unexpected issues.

“One of the first problems we’ve had... there was a gigantic beehive located within the bricks of one of the buildings. And we really struggled to try to get rid of those bees,” said Thompson.

Despite the challenges, they want to bring back memories of their downtown district.

“My dad remembers coming here as a child and how excited he was on the weekends to come to the Princess Theatre, and they did their shopping. And we want to bring back some of that life into downtown Winnsboro,” said Thompson.

Thompson says she received a $55,000 grant to renovate one of the buildings. Once $10,000 is matched, she will receive the $55,000, which is from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization grant through Louisiana Main Street - a state program guiding communities based on revitalization plans.

Sheppard said renovations began at the beginning of 2023 for buildings 701, 706 and 708 on Prairie Street. Sheppard says building 701 is completed and buildings 706 and 708 should be completed in spring 2024. In addition, Sheppard said The Franklin Parish Library on Prairie Street is expected to be completed either sometime in Sept. 2023 or at the beginning of Oct. 2023.

