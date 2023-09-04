Vidalia man sent unsolicited pictures to victim, arrested for cyberstalking, obscenity

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Richard Grantham, 33, of Vidalia after an investigation following a complaint to the Cyber Crime Unit.

According to the complaint, a subject, later identified as Grantham, began messaging an adult victim online in a sexual manner. CPSO says Grantham proceeded to engage in lewd conversation and sent unsolicited explicit photos of himself.

Detectives positively identified Grantham and obtained an arrest warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Concordia Parish jail on August 31, 2023. Grantham was arrested on the charges of obscenity and cyberstalking.

This is an ongoing investigation. CPSO asks if anyone has information regarding Grantham to contact them at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

