ULM football puts up 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull off the upset against Army

Warhawks force two turnovers in the final six minutes
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks offense struggled for most of the game until head coach Terry Bowden made an audible and put in former OCS quarterback and Aaron’s Ace, Hunter Herring, to finish the game. ULM caught fire from there and put up two touchdowns and forced two turnovers in the final six minutes to beat Army, 17 to 13.

