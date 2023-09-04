Advertise
Labor Day bringing ‘Christmas-like sales’ to local business

Labor Day business is booming for B&E Wholesale in West Monroe. The business says it more than doubled its August sales over the Labor Day weekend alone.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Labor Day is a great time for local businesses to grow in sales. B&E Wholesale in West Monroe, for example, is booming with business this Labor Day holiday.

B&E is located near Antique Alley and has been offering residents competitive prices. The hidden gem has been open for four years. The business says it more than doubled its August sales in just one weekend - the Labor Day weekend.

Owner Eric Mancill says Labor Day “brings Christmas-like sales.”

“It’s been unbelievable how the local community here has supported us,” Mancill says. “We’re grateful that the community supports us. We give back. If there’s a way we can help our local community, we do everything we can to try to do that.”

