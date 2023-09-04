KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Labor Day Showers & Storms, More Heat & Humidity To Follow

Happy Labor Day! Are you heading out the door this afternoon? Be sure to grab the rain gear as scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap. An isolated stronger storms producing gusty winds and hail is possible in our southern Arkansas communities. Highs this afternoon will aim for the middle 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be near 105 degrees in the dry spots. The rain tapers off this evening, but we cannot rule out a stray shower overnight. Lows fall into the lower 70s. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet. There’s another chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It’s also another toasty day with highs in the mid 90s.

Rain chances back off midweek, and temperatures heat up. We may hit the 100 degree mark or very close to it. Our next weather system brings increasing rain chances Friday into the weekend. It also ushers in slightly cooler air.

