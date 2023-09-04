Advertise
Ferriday residents left without water on Labor Day

The Town of Ferriday is experiencing a water emergency, according to officials.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Ferriday is experiencing a water emergency, according to a Facebook post made by C Travis Johnson and Katrina Jackson.

Johnson and Jackson say the Concordia Homeland Security will place two water buffaloes, or tanks, soon, but they are projected to not work until Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Residents of Ferriday tell KNOE that no one was notified of water being turned off until shortly before noon on Sept. 4, and they worry about the lack of time and notice to prepare for multiple days without running water.

This is all of the information available at the moment. Check back as the story develops.

