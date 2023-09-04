Advertise
Feed Your Soul: Board and Bottle Cafe and Wine Bar

130 W Park Avenue Ruston
This Ruston restaurant will change what you think of English food. With bright and fresh flavors, the dishes created by Jayne Archer-Jenkins are one of a kind.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - When anyone mentions flavorful food, people think of Asian, Indian, Mexican, or even Cajun cuisine. Most likely, food from England is the last thing people would guess. But one shop in Ruston - Board and Bottle Cafe and Wine Bar - is about to change that.

Owner Jayne Archer-Jenkins wants people to see there is more to England and their food than people know.

“People have this vision that England, the UK, is pretty poor on their food offerings,” said Archer-Jenkins. “It is anything but, you know, we are a very culturally diverse nation we have lots of influences from all over the world and these are flavors that I’ve been brought up on.”

She is bringing bright and fresh flavors to showcase the new spot taking over the Railway Coffee location downtown.

Board and Bottle in Ruston will change what you think of English food. With bright and fresh flavors, the dishes created by Jayne Archer-Jenkins are one of a kind.(KNOE)

Find out my thoughts about some of the offerings I sampled to find out what you might want to try.

