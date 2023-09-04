Feed Your Soul: Board and Bottle Cafe and Wine Bar

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - When anyone mentions flavorful food, people think of Asian, Indian, Mexican, or even Cajun cuisine. Most likely, food from England is the last thing people would guess. But one shop in Ruston - Board and Bottle Cafe and Wine Bar - is about to change that.

Owner Jayne Archer-Jenkins wants people to see there is more to England and their food than people know.

“People have this vision that England, the UK, is pretty poor on their food offerings,” said Archer-Jenkins. “It is anything but, you know, we are a very culturally diverse nation we have lots of influences from all over the world and these are flavors that I’ve been brought up on.”

She is bringing bright and fresh flavors to showcase the new spot taking over the Railway Coffee location downtown.

Find out my thoughts about some of the offerings I sampled to find out what you might want to try.

