Farmerville Country Flea Market allows locals to sell homemade, handmade and homegrown goods

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Once a month, Farmerville holds its Farmerville Country Flea Market where locals are able to sell homemade, handmade, and homegrown products only.

The local farmers are able to sell plants and animals, and bakers are able to sell their homemade baked goods.

The coordinator of the event, Kirstie Eubanks, said that this allows for small farmers and bakers to sell their products to the community, and for the community to support local small businesses.

“I think it is a very big thing for this community, being able to bring in the smaller people and people understanding that we still are doing these things,” said Eubanks.

The next event will be held in Marion, Louisiana September, 20, 2023.

To find out more about when to catch the next event, visit their Facebook page, Farmerville Country Flea Market

