Arkansas foodbank joins National Network of Feeding America Organizations to bring awareness to the hunger crisis

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Arkansas Foodbank is joining food banks across the country to celebrate Hunger Action Month throughout the entire month of September. The foodbank is joining the National Network of Feeding America Organizations.

Hunger Action Month is a time where the community has a chance to help take a stand against hunger with us and all the food banks across the state and country.

All month long the foodbank will be having events such as the Hunger Action Day. To find more info on these events, visit their website Hunger Action Month - Arkansas Foodbank.

