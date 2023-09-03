13th Annual Driven Desires Car, Truck, and Bike show posts great outing

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Driven Desires held their 13th annual car, truck, and bike show. The organization hosts this event annually to help local families affected by muscular dystrophy.

“All her life she has loved just cars, she’s had show cars, race cars, everything”, said Driven Desires public relations manager Amy Owens about her daughter who organized the event. “It’s her passion so she kind of combined the two, to charity and then the cars and trucks, and bikes and did the event.”

The event had various sponsors, vendors, and even a bounce house for kids.

“This is just something that I like to do, this is a passion you know, and I like just taking a plain car and just personalize it myself,” said competitor Jackie Wilson. “This is just something I do on the weekend, me and my daughter, she’s not here right now but it’s just something I like something I love to do.”

Owens hopes to raise $5,000 at this event. All of the money raised will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Driven Desires can be contacted via email at drivendesires@yahoo.com for upcoming events.

