Wossman blows out Washington, West Ouachita beats Caldwell, Franklin Parish rolls past Bastrop
Week 1 Scores
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman starts the season with a bang, beating Washington, 4-0. West Ouachita begins the season with a win over Caldwell, 25 to 13. Franklin Parish sends a message with a huge win over Bastrop, 41 to 6. Winnfield Falls to Pineville, 20 to 14. D’Arbonne Woods shows no rust, beating Lakeview, 42 to 12.
