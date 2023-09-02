Advertise
Wossman blows out Washington, West Ouachita beats Caldwell, Franklin Parish rolls past Bastrop

Week 1 Scores
Didn't get a chance to go out and watch the game? No problem, check out these high school football highlights!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Rylee Kramer
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman starts the season with a bang, beating Washington, 4-0. West Ouachita begins the season with a win over Caldwell, 25 to 13. Franklin Parish sends a message with a huge win over Bastrop, 41 to 6. Winnfield Falls to Pineville, 20 to 14. D’Arbonne Woods shows no rust, beating Lakeview, 42 to 12.

