Fiery crash near Jackson St. in Monroe leaves one dead

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a fiery crash happened in Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 2, just after midnight.

The Monroe Police Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. about an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on 1-20 eastbound near Jackson Street.

MPD says a Kia was driving the wrong way and hit the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

