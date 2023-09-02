Advertise
Electric scooter recalled due to potential injury risk

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooters models.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooters models.(CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Apollo Imports is recalling some of its electric scooters due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooter models.

The affected models were sold between June 2021 and May 2023.

The CPSC said the bolt used to secure the front wheel and suspension assembly can become loose over time and break, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

The commission said it has received at least seven reports of the bolt breaking and three people were injured.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the recalled scooters immediately and contact Apollo for a free replacement bolt.

