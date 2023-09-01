Ways to help the community during National Food Bank Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is National Food Bank Day! This day is observed each year on the first Friday of September. The observance of this day aims to raise awareness of the hunger problem throughout the United States and to encourage people to give to their local food bank.

Food banks are an important part of the community as they give to those in need. The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana serves around 30,000 people each month according to their website.

There are different ways you can volunteer with the Food Bank of NELA. You can give your time by helping serve meals, packing food boxes, or sorting products. You can also volunteer virtually by simply sharing the food bank’s content on social media or starting your own Facebook fundraiser to help raise funds for the community. The Food Bank of NELA says every $10 raised helps provide 30 meals.

You can also volunteer by giving food. Food drives are a great way to help fill the pantry of the food bank. The food bank also has an option to host a virtual food drive. Funds raised during the drive allow them to purchase food items needed to put in their pantry.

Another way you can volunteer is by giving funds. By donating to your local food bank, it allows them to serve more children, families, and seniors in the community.

If you would like to volunteer, you can join the food bank’s email list on their website to be notified of volunteer times and other ways to get connected.

