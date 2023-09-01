Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ways to help the community during National Food Bank Day

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is National Food Bank Day! This day is observed each year on the first Friday of September. The observance of this day aims to raise awareness of the hunger problem throughout the United States and to encourage people to give to their local food bank.

Food banks are an important part of the community as they give to those in need. The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana serves around 30,000 people each month according to their website.

There are different ways you can volunteer with the Food Bank of NELA. You can give your time by helping serve meals, packing food boxes, or sorting products. You can also volunteer virtually by simply sharing the food bank’s content on social media or starting your own Facebook fundraiser to help raise funds for the community. The Food Bank of NELA says every $10 raised helps provide 30 meals.

You can also volunteer by giving food. Food drives are a great way to help fill the pantry of the food bank. The food bank also has an option to host a virtual food drive. Funds raised during the drive allow them to purchase food items needed to put in their pantry.

Another way you can volunteer is by giving funds. By donating to your local food bank, it allows them to serve more children, families, and seniors in the community.

If you would like to volunteer, you can join the food bank’s email list on their website to be notified of volunteer times and other ways to get connected.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO arrests four suspects near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Fire Weather Danger Elevated Today, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend
Which team on this side of the Mississippi has the most spirit? Let's find out!
Show off school spirit in the KNOE Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

Latest News

Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University has first graduate from dual enrollment accounting program
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has made a big donation to the food bank of...
Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Donates to NELA Food Bank
Louisiana Economic Development and other groups are working to help small businesses in the area.
Small Business Outreach Support Seminar
Flyer for the Small Business Outreach-Support Seminars
Origin Bank sponsors Small business outreach support seminars