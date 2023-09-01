Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Friday Night Blitz 2023

By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s time for some Friday Night Blitz fun!

Want to show us all the hype going on at the football games? Submit photos and videos of you, your family, and friends having fun at a game. Or take a cool picture of the action or scoreboard! You never know, your pictures might just be featured on KNOE’s social media!

Friday Night Blitz Digital Features

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO arrests four suspects near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Fire Weather Danger Elevated Today, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend
Which team on this side of the Mississippi has the most spirit? Let's find out!
Show off school spirit in the KNOE Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

Latest News

Follow @KNOEBlitz on Twitter for high school football updates every Friday night!
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
Week 1
Beat the Ace: Week 1
Week 1
Beat the Ace: Week 1
30, 29
Neville wins a thriller over Evangel, Union beats Homer, St. Frederick blows past Holy Savior Menard