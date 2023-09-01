Sterlington High School calls lockdown as precaution, police say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington High School called a lockdown on Sept. 1 around 11 a.m. Sterlington’s police chief says it was just a precaution.

Chief Barry Bonner told KNOE that school administrators locked down the school due to one unruly student. Bonner said police were not on the scene as school officials told them there was no need to come.

