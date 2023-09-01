Advertise
Richwood holds special meeting to discuss city’s general fund

FORENSIC AUDIT
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - During tonight’s special meeting in Richland Mayor Gerald Brown left after having a disagreement with Alderman Wysinger Cleveland. Mayor Brown had filled out a questionnaire provided by the Digital Forensic Corporation they hired to take a look at $147,000 in uncleared checks from the city’s general fund.

Alderman Cleveland and Leola Keys stated they believed they were going to be part of the process in filling out the questionnaire. After the Mayor left the Alderpersons passed a motion to fill out a supplemental questionnaire with Mayor Brown, Mayor Pro-Tem Wilbert Reed and Alderman Keys.

