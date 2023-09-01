Neville wins a thriller over Evangel, Union beats Homer, St. Frederick blows past Holy Savior Menard

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville wins the ultimate squeaker against Evangel; the game went into overtime but the Eagles come up short on a two-point conversion, Tigers kick off the season with a win, 30 to 29. There is also a new era at Union Parish with no Trey Holly and Cam Hill, the Farmers pass the test and beat Homer, 28 to 21. St. Frederick had no troubles in week one and beat, Holy Savior Menard, 34 to 3. Rayville also rolls past Delhi Charter, 42 to 36. Madison wins a close one with Lincoln Prep, 14 to 8.

