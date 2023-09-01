Advertise
Monroe City School Board Finance Committee holds executive session meeting

MONROE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Finance Committee of the Monroe City School Board met on September 1 to discuss the budget for the upcoming year, but they called for an executive session as soon as the meeting began.

When asked by people attending the meeting why an executive session was called, no explanation was offered. Louisiana statutes state the reason for an executive session must be included in the minutes of the meeting.

Nerissa Bryant is a former member of the school board and stood up to express her anger in front of the committee.

After the executive session, the committee voted to approve the proposed budget. There was a $7M increase to the budget.

According to the superintendent, a big portion of that increase comes from a one-time stipend payment for employees.

