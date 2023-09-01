Lack of specialty doctors across the state

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Across the state, doctors with specific specialties are few and far between, especially in rural areas such as northeast Louisiana.

According to Biomed Central’s human resources for health, by the year 2030, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico will have the most severe physician shortages.

National Medical Association Board Chair, Dr. Maurice Sholas, expressed the importance of access to quality health care.

“Everyone needs health care, be it if you live in a urban community or rural community,” said Dr. Sholas. “You need access to quality people that know what’s wrong with you. How to get to the bottom of it and how to provide you care.”

Sholas said that Louisiana needs to produce and keep physicians in the state.

“Where physicians trained in terms of medical school internship residency and fellowship is where they tend to stay and live,” said Dr. Sholas. “So training programs both at the medical school level and training after you graduate from medical school before you’re a standalone doctor on your own. Those things are really crucial to us producing our own doctors.”

CNN health research shows only 5.7% of doctors are black, leaving marginalized groups to be at a disadvantage in healthcare. Dr. Sholas mentioned that one of Louisiana’s few pediatric cardiologists, Dr. Jake Kleinmahon departed the state earlier this year due to anti-LGBTQ legislation that was passed. Dr. Sholas said this would be a loss to all children who need his specialty.

Sholas emphasizes the importance of medical schools and organized medicine groups such as ones affiliated with the National Medical Association to come together and make sure the legislature creates a home that is welcoming for physicians to practice.

