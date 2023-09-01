Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Fire Weather Danger Elevated Today, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Friday! We have almost made it to the weekend! Today is expected to be mostly clear, with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. We will likely see high temperatures top out in the low-mid 90s over the next seven days, which is a very welcome change to our forecast. Rain chances also begin to increase going into your Labor Day weekend, but I am not expecting Saturday and Sunday to be a complete washout at this time. With that said, it will be a great weekend to spend some time outdoors, but it wouldn’t hurt to have an indoor area to wait out a few passing showers or storms.

Today: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Humidity will be on the lower side, which will allow it to feel more comfortable outside!

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions are expected overnight tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few hit-and-miss showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will rise into the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s. Chance of rain 60%.

Labor Day: More rain is in the forecast for Labor Day. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 70%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a chance for a few showers and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Wednesday: Sunny skies are expected as rain chances begin to decrease. A stray shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Abundant sunshine returns to the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO arrests four suspects near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Which team on this side of the Mississippi has the most spirit? Let's find out!
Show off school spirit in the KNOE Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Friday, 9/1/23
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter