KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Fire Weather Danger Elevated Today, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend

Good morning and happy Friday! We have almost made it to the weekend! Today is expected to be mostly clear, with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. We will likely see high temperatures top out in the low-mid 90s over the next seven days, which is a very welcome change to our forecast. Rain chances also begin to increase going into your Labor Day weekend, but I am not expecting Saturday and Sunday to be a complete washout at this time. With that said, it will be a great weekend to spend some time outdoors, but it wouldn’t hurt to have an indoor area to wait out a few passing showers or storms.

Today: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Humidity will be on the lower side, which will allow it to feel more comfortable outside!

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions are expected overnight tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few hit-and-miss showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will rise into the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s. Chance of rain 60%.

Labor Day: More rain is in the forecast for Labor Day. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 70%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a chance for a few showers and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Wednesday: Sunny skies are expected as rain chances begin to decrease. A stray shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Abundant sunshine returns to the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s.

