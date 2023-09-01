KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Nice Tonight, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend

It has been a warmer, more humid day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s with dew points in the mid 60s. The sky remained mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Changes are on the way for the weekend. First, tonight stays fairly calm and quiet with a few passing clouds and a light wind from the northeast. Into the weekend, rain showers and thunderstorms become more likely as moisture moves north from the Gulf of Mexico. Some of this moisture will be around for Sunday, meaning more rain showers and storms. The moisture also lingers into Monday and Tuesday of next week meaning more rain showers and storms for the region. The weather does dry out by Wednesday, when sunshine and more humidity take over. This weather lingers into Friday.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear night with light wind from the northeast. Temperatures will lower to 70 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with limited rain showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s with a touch more humidity in the air.

Sunday will bring more rain chances to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s with noticeable humidity in the air.

Monday will keep rain showers and storm chances around. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring limited chances for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm and humid. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and humid. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, warm and humid. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s.

