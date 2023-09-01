Advertise
Johnny’s Pizza Cheerleader Challenge 2023: D’Arbonne Woods Charter School

Week 1, 2023
D'Arbonne Woods Charter School is the first up in the 2023 football season's Johnny's Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’Arbonne Woods Charter School is up first in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!

Remember to stay tuned through the season as KNOE travels each week across NELA to meet a cheer team at their local Johnny’s Pizza as they decorate in the spirit of that week’s game!

Want to compete in the cheerleader challenge? Follow this link here.

D'Arbonne Woods Charter School is the first up in the 2023 football season's Johnny's Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!

WATCH: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Fire Weather Danger Elevated Today, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend
Which team on this side of the Mississippi has the most spirit? Let's find out!
Show off school spirit in the KNOE Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

