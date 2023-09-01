Insurance Commissioner-Elect Tim Temple stops by KNOE

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana will soon have a new Commissioner of Insurance without a true election because Commissioner-Elect Tim Temple is running unopposed.

Temple said he’s ready to hit the ground running and the work has already begun. He said his first line of business is to work to lower insurance rates - but he can’t do it alone.

“I started outreach to the stakeholders, I’m working with insurance companies, I’m working with insurance agents their groups their association’s consumer advocacy groups legislators gubernatorial candidates, treasurer candidates, all of the candidates for office to talk about the importance that we do some insurance reform to make Louisiana a more attractive state,” said Temple.

