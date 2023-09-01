Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO arrests four suspects near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Which team on this side of the Mississippi has the most spirit? Let's find out!
Show off school spirit in the KNOE Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Fire Weather Danger Elevated Today, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend

Latest News

Richwood holds special meeting to discuss the city’s general fund
Richwood Specoal Meetiing
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Amy Denney surprised Mikellie Grant in her classroom.
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped