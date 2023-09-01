Grambling State University students petition for on-campus voting station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Members of the National Association of Advancement for Colored People (NAACP) Chapter of Grambling State University, are petitioning to establish a voting station on the campus.

This comes about election day falling on the school’s homecoming game which will potentially create a high volume of traffic preventing residents from reaching the local polls.

Although shuttle services are available to commute students to Ruston from campus, there are still conflicts within student’s schedules.

The students said establishing a voting poll on campus will also help make it easier for residents to vote locally.

