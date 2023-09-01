Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University has first graduate from dual enrollment accounting program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University signed a memorandum of understanding in October 2020 to provide Grambling undergraduates with accelerated entry into LA Tech’s Masters of Accounting program.

This program is funded by Deloitte, a major certified public accountant firm.

“I got my job offer from Deloitte which is a big four accounting firm that’s pretty much global all over the world,” said GSU and LA Tech graduate Geormar Owens. “So, through that program, I was able to get that job offer from them and because of that program, pretty much five years after college, I am now eligible for the CPA.”

The program is very rigorous, the CPA exam requires that students have at least 150 credit hours. Most undergraduate programs fall at 120 hours.

“Accounting is one of those kind of rigorous type of program, and it requires dedication, a lot of self-discipline,” said Assistant Professor of Accounting at GSU, Terrance Bradford. “And we put that in - we train our students that we work with them and we’re constantly trying to put them and prepare them so that they are ready to meet that challenge.”

For more information on the program, visit LA Tech’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.