Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Grambling State signs MOU with Ghana, looking to build the university’s international footprint

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has signed a memorandum of understanding to bring in students from Ghana into their graduate sports administration program.

The agreement comes after Grambling’s recent trips to Ghana, where students from the university connected with the youth.

GSU student Hydia Banks said she believes the experience solidified the connection.

“It was very fun, the kids were amazing,” Banks said. “Africa has some of the nicest people you will meet in your life.”

Banks said she learned so much while being in Ghana and that the children were genuinely happy that they were there.

GSU expects around 100 new students for the upcoming spring semester in the program.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO arrests four suspects near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Fire Weather Danger Elevated Today, Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend
Which team on this side of the Mississippi has the most spirit? Let's find out!
Show off school spirit in the KNOE Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

Latest News

Follow @KNOEBlitz on Twitter for high school football updates every Friday night!
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The welcome sign as you enter Sterlington the town.
Sterlington High School calls lockdown as precaution, police say
Richwood holds special meeting to discuss the city’s general fund
Richwood Specoal Meetiing