Grambling State signs MOU with Ghana, looking to build the university’s international footprint

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has signed a memorandum of understanding to bring in students from Ghana into their graduate sports administration program.

The agreement comes after Grambling’s recent trips to Ghana, where students from the university connected with the youth.

GSU student Hydia Banks said she believes the experience solidified the connection.

“It was very fun, the kids were amazing,” Banks said. “Africa has some of the nicest people you will meet in your life.”

Banks said she learned so much while being in Ghana and that the children were genuinely happy that they were there.

GSU expects around 100 new students for the upcoming spring semester in the program.

