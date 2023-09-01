Beidenharn Museum and Gardens hosts annual Scarecrows in the Garden

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is starting to prepare for October activities. So today, Ralph Calhoun, the museum’s executive director, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the 5th annual northeast Louisiana scarecrow competition.

The event is called “Scarecrows in the Garden”. Calhoun says it’s the premiere scarecrow competition in the area. He says the museum invites area nonprofits to display scarecrows and the winner of the competition gets $500 for their organization.

Opening night is October 3rd and runs through the 7th. It’s expected to be a family-friendly event, and admission will be $5.

