Adopt a Pet: Meet Bender

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to Bender.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Bender! Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats says he’s about six months old. She says he’s very energetic and such a sweetheart. She thinks he’d be good with other cats or even a dog, so they’d help him burn off some of that energy.

Taraba says the organization can always use volunteers and donations. Each Wednesday, they post the most-needed items on Facebook, but you can always donate old towels and sheets that they use as bedding and cleaning rags.

Bender is currently available at the shelter, and Taraba says they are no longer doing interviews by appointment, just come to the shelter and find your forever furry friend.

The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. They’re located at 5302 DeSiard Street in Monroe.

