Upcoming LA 555 Franklin Parish Road Closure

(KKCO)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, LA 555 near the LA 128 intersection in Franklin Parish will be closed beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 8 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. while crews complete a culvert replacement.

The DOTD said that drivers can take the following as a detour: LA 555, North on LA 4, North on LA 578, East on LA 555.

Please remember to drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For more information, visit the DOTD’s website.

