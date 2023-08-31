Show off school spirit in the KNOE Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge is back for the 2023 football season!

Does your cheer team have the most spirit this side of the Mississippi? Show it off on Friday mornings during Good Morning ArkLaMiss!

A cheer team will be chosen each week beginning September 1 through November 24 to meet the KNOE team at a Johnny’s Pizza House location in Northeast Louisiana. While there, the selected cheer team will be decorating the Johnny’s Pizza location in preparation for their school’s football game that evening. Good Morning ArkLaMiss will be featuring live shots as the team is decorating as well as giving the team an opportunity to show off their best chant skills.

At the end of the football season, the entire community will be able to vote on who they believe showed the most spirit! The winning team will be given a Johnny’s Pizza pizza party, hosted by KNOE’s very own, Aaron Dietrich.

To request for your high school cheer team to participate in the Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge, contact KNOE at news@knoe.com. Make sure the subject line contains the phrase “cheerleader challenge.”

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Show us all the hype at those football games! Upload your favorite game pictures here

LIVE UPDATES: View live highlights and updates of your favorite football games without leaving KNOE.com by visiting our Blitz Stream.

VIEW SCOREBOARD: Stay up-to-date with your favorite team's scores by checking out the local scores scoreboard on KNOE's site!

