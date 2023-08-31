Advertise
Show off school spirit in the KNOE Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit competition results in a pizza party for the winning team. Viewers will vote for their favorite at the end of the season.(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge is back for the 2023 football season!

Does your cheer team have the most spirit this side of the Mississippi? Show it off on Friday mornings during Good Morning ArkLaMiss!

A cheer team will be chosen each week beginning September 1 through November 24 to meet the KNOE team at a Johnny’s Pizza House location in Northeast Louisiana. While there, the selected cheer team will be decorating the Johnny’s Pizza location in preparation for their school’s football game that evening. Good Morning ArkLaMiss will be featuring live shots as the team is decorating as well as giving the team an opportunity to show off their best chant skills.

At the end of the football season, the entire community will be able to vote on who they believe showed the most spirit! The winning team will be given a Johnny’s Pizza pizza party, hosted by KNOE’s very own, Aaron Dietrich.

To request for your high school cheer team to participate in the Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge, contact KNOE at news@knoe.com. Make sure the subject line contains the phrase “cheerleader challenge.”

Don’t forget to download the KNOE News app to receive all your Friday Night Blitz football news!

KNOE News app: Apple Store
KNOE News app: Google Play

Friday Night Blitz Web features

