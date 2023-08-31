Patent issued for wild hog bait, LSU scientists slowing down statewide reproduction

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - LSU’s Department of Chemistry and AgCenter’s scientists have reached a milestone that started about a decade ago.

A patent has been issued for their wild hog bait as of Aug. 8, 2023. The bait uses sodium nitrite, and it’s shaped into the size of golf balls, according to LSU AgCenter.

Within three hours of consuming the bait, the hog becomes sleepy and dies. Glen Gentry, one of the inventors of the bait and a professor at animal sciences with the AgCenter, says his colleagues began developing the bait about 10 years ago in an effort to keep the hogs from impacting crops and farms.

It’s been nearly three years since they applied for the patent. Gentry says the bait won’t be accessible to just anyone.

“The way we’re going to start this process is - we have to write a label; it’s going to be restricted use, which means somebody would have to have an applicator’s license - whether that be a private applicator’s license or a commercial applicator’s license to use the bait,” said Gentry.

Since developing the bait, Gentry says it’s killed hundreds of wild hogs. They want to avoid burying it in areas where nontargeted species reside - like the Louisiana black bear that’s been known to roam in parts of northeast Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the bears’ population is threatened due to agricultural developments.

“It’s not only the Louisiana black bear, but we want to exclude as much as we can, and we hope it’s 100% all nontargeted species. So, if we set out to poison pigs on the landscape, we want it to be pigs and pigs alone,” said Gentry.

The AgCenter reports that the wild hogs have caused about $91 million in damage every year in the state.

