Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

One-on-one interview with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Ellis

Destiny Beasley sat down with Gubernatorial candidate, Xavier Ellis, to discuss his plans for office.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Xavier Ellis, sat down with KNOE to speak on his plans for office if elected.

Ellis is one of the youngest candidates running for Governor. He quit his job as an educator to run for office and he hopes his candidacy will inspire others.

Ellis said he believes his adversity makes him relatable to voters.

To register to vote or to find more election information, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO arrests four suspects near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Entergy proposed modifications to their Formula Rate Plan.
Entergy Louisiana proposes rate increase
(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck

Latest News

Tim Temple visited KNOE to discuss his plans for insurance in Louisiana.
Insurance Commissioner-Elect Tim Temple stops by KNOE
One-on-one with Gubernatorial candidate, Xavier Ellis
One-on-One with Xavier Ellis
Tim Temple visited KNOE to discuss his plans for insurance in Louisiana.
One-on-One with State Insurance Commissioner-Elect
Gubernatorial candidate Richard Nelson visits KNOE