Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Officers surprise boy with new video game after he got lost on the first day of school

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo...
“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo posted on Facebook.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A young student in Oklahoma who had a rough first day at school was given a boost by local police officers.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department received a call on Aug. 21 about a boy who accidentally took the wrong bus after school and was lost in the city.

The boy also said he didn’t have a very good first day at school.

When officers located the boy and took him home, he mentioned that he loves to play video games, but he didn’t have enough money to buy the new NFL Madden24.

To help turn his day around, the officers pooled their own money to buy the video game for the boy.

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
OPSO arrests four suspects near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Entergy proposed modifications to their Formula Rate Plan.
Entergy Louisiana proposes rate increase
(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck

Latest News

The Alabama Attorney General said Thursday that he has the right to prosecute people in Alabama...
Alabama’s attorney general says the state can prosecute those who help women travel for abortions
President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a...
Sheriff dies in car crash while on the way to help others