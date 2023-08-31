KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Warming Up, Still Nice for Friday, Tracking Weekend Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

It was another gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures reached the low 90s across the region with gusty wind at times. These conditions led to fire concerns over the last two days. Changes are on the way in the forecast though. Tonight will be a pleasant evening with comfortable conditions in place. These conditions linger into Friday, with slightly high temperatures. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moving north will bring rain chances to the region for the holiday weekend. Showers may even be around for Monday, Labor Day. After that, temperatures will linger in the mid 90s with increased humidity.

Tonight will be a pleasant evening. Temperatures will lower to the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year. The sky will be clear and wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday will be a mostly sunny and hot day. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 90s. Wind will be from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday will bring isolated showers and storms with it. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Sunday will bring more rain and storm chances. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Monday will bring a few more isolated rain and storm chances to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Tuesday will be a drier day with more sunshine expected. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s with a touch more humidity.

Wednesday will be a warm and more humid day. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be a hot and humid day, with air temperatures in the upper 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

