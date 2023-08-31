Advertise
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Nice Weather Through Friday, Tracking Weekend Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
The pleasant stretch continues across the ArkLaMiss today. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under abundant sunshine. It’s also a comfortable day with dew points in the upper 50s! There’s a catch to this nice weather. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for locations south and west of Union Parish. Do not burn anything outdoors! Overnight lows bottom out in the middle 60s under a mostly clear sky. Friday will be a touch hotter and muggier. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs top out in the middle 90s.

Our next weather system will provide hit-and-miss rain and thunderstorm chances over the weekend into the early next week. Have the rain gear on standby! Highs over the next seven days range from the low to mid 90s.

