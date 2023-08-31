Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Gas prices near all-time high this Labor Day weekend

According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you plan to fill up your gas tank ahead of Labor Day weekend, you may notice the unusually high prices at the pumps.

Gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.

AAA said the average national price is $3.82 a gallon.

The record-high for gas during the week leading up to Labor Day is just two cents higher than that at $3.84 a gallon set in 2012, according to a CNN review of federal data.

AAA says 11 states across the country are averaging $4 a gallon or more.

Analysts say for a variety of reasons, including extreme heat and OPEC holding back supply, gas prices could remain elevated well into the fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Entergy proposed modifications to their Formula Rate Plan.
Entergy Louisiana proposes rate increase
(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck
Tallulah Police Department
Woman accuses former Tallulah police officer of requesting Cash App for bond

Latest News

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders have been working to contain the fire since 8:30...
Debris fire sparks near Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond
Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91
President Biden visits Hawaii after the Maui wildfires
President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
President Biden announces $95 million in federal funding for Hawaii wildfire recovery