Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say

The brother and sister were found near the I-85/I-985 split Sunday.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Police are investigating the deaths of a brother and sister after they were found on the shoulder of an interstate in Georgia.

Police in Gwinnett County are asking for information on what led to the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Juan Angel Montes and 23-year-old Maria Rosaria Montes.

The two were found dead in the grass on the shoulder of the Interstate 85 and 985 split on Aug. 27 shortly before 7:30 p.m.

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria...
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, left, and Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, right, were found dead on the shoulder of the I-85 and 985 split.(Family)

The person who found the two told police they pulled over because of car troubles, according to an incident report. They told police the brother and sister were bleeding, not conscious and not breathing, the incident report states.

Police said there were no vehicles near them when they were found.

Police said the medical examiner’s office reported the siblings had died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or report anonymously online.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
OPSO arrests four suspects near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Entergy proposed modifications to their Formula Rate Plan.
Entergy Louisiana proposes rate increase
(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck

Latest News

The Alabama Attorney General said Thursday that he has the right to prosecute people in Alabama...
Alabama’s attorney general says the state can prosecute those who help women travel for abortions
President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a...
Sheriff dies in car crash while on the way to help others