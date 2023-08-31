Advertise
4 arrested near Burg Jones Elementary for illegal narcotic activity

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Four suspects have been arrested following illegal narcotic activity in the 600 block of Morton St. in Monroe. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT deputies and Metro Narcotics agents investigated the activity and conducted a search of the residence.

During the search, deputies seized 8.7 pounds of marijuana, one pound of THC gummies, 102 grams of Xanax pills, 70 ecstasy pills, an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun.

Deputies arrested Trevante Hall, Antoine Johnson, Caleb Nash and Shondarius Gaston with multiple drug charges, including illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics and violation of the CDS law Drug-Free Zone within 1,000 feet of a school. Deputies say the residence was within 1,000 feet of Burg Jones Elementary School.

All four suspects were booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to this story as more information may be added.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

