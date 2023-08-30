Winners of the 2023 Top 20 Under 40 award are announced

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual “Top 20 Under 40″ awards ceremony on August 29, 2023, at the Monroe Civic Center.

88 young professionals under 40 years old were nominated for their prestigious contributions to the community by friends, coworkers, and their businesses.

20 of those nominees won the “Top 20 Under 40″ award.

President of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce Roy Heatherly said the award is an honor because it showcases their dedication.

“This type of event showcases people that we will be standing on our shoulders in the next 20 to 30 years. These are the ones that are making a difference in this community, and they will continue to do that,” said Heatherly. They will continue to develop our area through education, economic development, and all the different things. It’s a joy to watch them do that, and it’s really important for the people in our community to see who they are and be able to celebrate them.”

The winners of the “Top 20 Under 40″ awards are:

Sophie Barksdale - Cummins and Fitts

Marissa Dorris - IBM

Josh Etheridge - Etheridge Pipeline and Conduit

DJ Fortenberry - City of Monroe

Scott Franklin - Holly Ridge Rice and Grain Terminal, Attorney

Lateteo Hutchinson - JPMorgan Chase Bank

Meghan Jones - United Way of NELA

Shelby Kelmell - Drax

Amber Marshall - Berry Global

Melanie Moffett - Centric Federal Credit Union

Cynthia Nyquist - Senator Stewart Cathey’s Office

Monohn Prud’homme - NOVA Workforce

Alicia Rollins - Louisiana Delta Community College

Sarah O’Connor Siereveld - ULM

Mark Sisk - Remax Realty

James Stephens - Reeves, Coon & Funderburg

Dr. Alana Stevenson - ULM

Nicholas Trappey - Pelican Wealth Management

Brandon Welch - Brookshires Grocery

Trandon Welch - WELCHinc.

Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners!

