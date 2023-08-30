Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Winners of the 2023 Top 20 Under 40 award are announced

The "Top 20 Under 40" award recipients were announced on August 29, 2023 at the Monroe Civic...
The "Top 20 Under 40" award recipients were announced on August 29, 2023 at the Monroe Civic Center.(Gabby Ballew | KNOE)
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual “Top 20 Under 40″ awards ceremony on August 29, 2023, at the Monroe Civic Center.

88 young professionals under 40 years old were nominated for their prestigious contributions to the community by friends, coworkers, and their businesses.

20 of those nominees won the “Top 20 Under 40″ award.

President of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce Roy Heatherly said the award is an honor because it showcases their dedication.

“This type of event showcases people that we will be standing on our shoulders in the next 20 to 30 years. These are the ones that are making a difference in this community, and they will continue to do that,” said Heatherly. They will continue to develop our area through education, economic development, and all the different things. It’s a joy to watch them do that, and it’s really important for the people in our community to see who they are and be able to celebrate them.”

The winners of the “Top 20 Under 40″ awards are:

  • Sophie Barksdale - Cummins and Fitts
  • Marissa Dorris - IBM
  • Josh Etheridge - Etheridge Pipeline and Conduit
  • DJ Fortenberry - City of Monroe
  • Scott Franklin - Holly Ridge Rice and Grain Terminal, Attorney
  • Lateteo Hutchinson - JPMorgan Chase Bank
  • Meghan Jones - United Way of NELA
  • Shelby Kelmell - Drax
  • Amber Marshall - Berry Global
  • Melanie Moffett - Centric Federal Credit Union
  • Cynthia Nyquist - Senator Stewart Cathey’s Office
  • Monohn Prud’homme - NOVA Workforce
  • Alicia Rollins - Louisiana Delta Community College
  • Sarah O’Connor Siereveld - ULM
  • Mark Sisk - Remax Realty
  • James Stephens - Reeves, Coon & Funderburg
  • Dr. Alana Stevenson - ULM
  • Nicholas Trappey - Pelican Wealth Management
  • Brandon Welch - Brookshires Grocery
  • Trandon Welch - WELCHinc.

Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite

Latest News

2023 LA Gubernatorial Forum
2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Forum hosted at ULM
2023 LA Gubernatorial Forum
Louisiana Gubernatorial Forum
The City of West Monroe officials hope that a grant survey gets a high response. They hope this...
City of Monroe and Ascent Health Team Up
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: A calmer Monday boosts containment efforts
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Gov. Edwards visits Beauregard Parish