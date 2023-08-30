Union Parish authorities warn of phone scam targeting residents

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says the community should be aware of a phone scam targeting Union Parish residents.

Sheriff Dusty Gates says an unknown subject is calling citizens claiming to represent the sheriff’s office or himself and states the person has a warrant issued for their arrest. The subject says the warrant is due to failure to appear for jury duty. They also say if you give them your card information, a Green Dot money card, or a similar gift card, they will take care of the matter.

UPSO says they will never ask you for your information over the phone and do not give anyone your credit card or bank information over the phone.

If you feel like you have been a victim of this scam, call UPSO at (318)-368-3124.

