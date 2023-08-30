Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies

A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study has found marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.

That’s because cannabis has a special property that allows the plant to absorb heavy metals from the soil, as well as potentially harmful chemicals.

While that can be good for cleaning up the environment, it’s worrisome for marijuana users.

Researchers tested around 7,200 people who said they used marijuana in the last 30 days. The subjects had much higher levels of highly toxic substances like cadmium and lead in their blood compared to non-users.

The study’s authors say these heavy metals have been linked to cancer, chronic disease and neurotoxic effects.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested
Tallulah Police Department
Woman accuses former Tallulah police officer of requesting Cash App for bond
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana State Police allege delivery of marijuana from USPS carrier, two Monroe men arrested

Latest News

Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
FILE - Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday,...
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/30
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways