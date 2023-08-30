Second amendment state sales tax holiday weekend begins again

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The annual Second Amendment holiday weekend is returning to Louisiana the first weekend of September.

State Senator Stewart Cathey introduced the legislation in the 2023 regular session where it passed with 35 yay’s and just three nays.

“We are the sportsman’s paradise, and people are getting ready for hunting season. And this is just an avenue for them to do that,” Cathey said.

Cathey explained that the budget surplus allows Louisiana to be positioned well for this type of holiday weekend, citing the average loss in sales taxes for the state is roughly $1 million per year.

“This weekend applies to anything that deals with hunting, whether it’s guns, ammo, hunting, gear, hunting supplies, hunting equipment. All of those things are, are tax-free this weekend,” Cathey said.

In 2018, tax-free weekends were suspended for back-to-school supplies, disaster preparedness, and Second Amendment purchases. Senator Cathey said he would support holiday weekends for both back-to-school and disaster preparedness, but said he chose this one based on his constituent’s requests.

“I think our sales taxes are too high as it is right now,” Cathey said. “And so anything that gives people the opportunity to go in and take advantage of that stuff. I’m in favor of listening to and more than likely support.”

He said the new law is about supporting the outdoor hobby and the economic benefits it could bring to the state. When asked if he thinks the holiday would promote gun safety and legal firearm purchases, he believes the issues are somewhat separate.

“Anything that we can do to encourage people to get into the outdoors and take advantage of the outdoors, benefits, benefits society, legal gun owners, people that are sportsmen, they’re not the problem when you talk about gun safety,” said Cathey.

The state sales tax holiday is September 1-3. Cathey said there isn’t a limit on how much you can buy. He added that they expect visitors from out of state to contribute to the economy.

