Play Beat the Ace 2023 Edition!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beat the Ace is back for the 2023 football season! This is your chance to show off your skills at picking which high school football teams are going to come out on top through the high school football season.

The game is free to play. Take your best shot, and you just might Beat the Ace!

How do I play?

It’s easy! Just follow the links on this page to get to the game page. Each week, we will list 10 head-to-head high school football match-ups. You simply choose which team will win their game. The deadline to make your picks is 7 p.m. on the day of the game.

Beat the Ace Game Module

