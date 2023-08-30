Advertise
Origin Bank sponsors Small business outreach support seminars

Flyer for the Small Business Outreach-Support Seminars
Flyer for the Small Business Outreach-Support Seminars(Source: Louisiana Catalyst)
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Origin Bank, Louisiana Catalyst, along with Louisiana Economic Development held a small business outreach support seminar Wednesday afternoon at the Clark M. Williams Innovation Campus in Monroe.

Louisiana Catalyst President, Quentin Durr, talked about the role that small businesses play in the economy.

“We always talk about how small businesses are the backbone of every community, but it basically makes up 99% of your workforce and so when you talk about who provides sponsorship, donors, where everyone usually works, typically you’re working for a small business,” said Durr. “And that term gets thrown around a lot, small businesses basically I think category at $7 million and under revenue so it really consists of a lot of different companies, but it’s the backbone of the community, it’s your workforce of the community and it basically touches everybody.”

The event also included a special guest appearance from Mayor Friday Ellis where he shared his thoughts to help small businesses grow.

For more information, you can visit the Louisiana Catalyst website.

