Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — One female is dead, and another is in the hospital after being struck by a pickup Tuesday evening (Aug. 29).

A large police presence could be seen on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway between the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office substation and Shady Grove Drive in Bossier City. The two people were hit by the truck about halfway between Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and Shady Grove Drive.

An elderly man was attempting to repair a flat tire on his vehicle on the side of the road. A mother and daughter, who were passing by, saw him and decided to stop and assist him.

That’s when a pickup veered off the road and struck the mother and daughter.

The two were taken to the hospital. The daughter passed away, and the mother is undergoing emergency surgery.

The parkway’s southbound lanes were blocked off. Motorists were being urged to avoid the area while authorities investigated what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

